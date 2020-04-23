SHREVEPORT, La. - Tennis courts across Shreveport are empty after the city suspended the sport to ramp up efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city elected to close all public tennis facilities on March 23 as a response to the Gov. John Bel Edward’s emergency declaration.
On April 16, the city decided to close all private tennis facilities, too.
But Wednesday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced new guidelines. It believes people can return to playing tennis safely in some cities and states sooner than in others.
City Councilman Grayson Boucher relayed the UTSA’s recommendation to Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond.
He asks that private communities such as Southern Trace Country Club and Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club reopen.
"If those precautions by the USTA are in place at the clubs and the police department does periodic checks to make sure people are following guidelines, then I have no problem at all with tennis courts opening back up,” added Boucher. “We are on the other side of the curve, and have been for a week and a half. I think we're doing too much, too late. That's why I’m encouraging him to go ahead and open them back up."
"It’s one more avenue to get people out of the house, in the sunshine, trying to maintain some health and normalcy,” said Patrick Buhrmann, general manager at Southern Trace Country Club. “A lot of the normal options and outlets they would use such as the gym, playing basketball, getting together and playing cards, have been taken away."
Boucher added that Eastridge Country Club outside the city limits in Caddo Parish remained open under Sheriff Steve Prator's orders.
Raymond said in a statement last week, "the Shreveport Police Department has received reports of numerous citizens at some of these facilities and social distancing is not always possible. In light of the decision to close public facilities to the sport of tennis, it was appropriate to extend that measure to private facilities as well.”
You can read the USTA safety tips and recommendations here.