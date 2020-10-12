SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pay raise plan for Shreveport police officers has been tweaked. It would be good news for their wallets, though still short of what a police union wants.
The city council will consider an amended pay raise plan on Tuesday. It would more than double the previous plan advanced by committee that called for raises of four percent.
Like the first one, the amended plan pays for the raises by unfunding vacant officer positions. In other words, those jobs go away so that the department can keep officers it still has.
It would unfund 33 police positions, which is two more than the previous plan the council was going to consider. And by pushing more of that money down the ranks, first year officers would get $3,000 more -- or a raise of nearly 9 percent.
Those on the force for two years would get raises of about $4,100 -- or a raise of 12 percent.
"If Chief Raymond thinks he can live with that staffing level and he can articulate that to us as a council, then I'm 100 percent behind whatever he wants to do," says Councilman Grayson Boucher, who says Raymond approved the amended plan.
The SPD has seen large numbers of officers leave the department for better pay nearby. The amended plan would put Shreveport on par with the Bossier City officer pay. Currently, a first year Shreveport officer makes about $34,000 dollars. So a $3,000 bump would put them just below the starting wage in Bossier City of $37,500.
"This will stop the bleeding, or at least put a really big band-aid on it for right now," Boucher says. "And it also sends a message to our police officers and firefighters, hey, we care about you, we want you to be here, and we're doing everything within our restraints to get you what we know you deserve."
Boucher expects the plan to pass the city council when it meets again in two weeks. But it faces a possible veto from Mayor Perkins. His Chief Administrative Officer, Henry Whitehorn has expressed opposition to a plan that cuts police positions. In that case, proponents would likely need to find five votes in favor.
Michael Carter, President of the Shreveport Police Officers Association, would not commit to the amended plan, saying, "We're looking for an acceptable compromise."
The SPOA'S original plan, submitted by Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, called for unfunding many more positions -- 49 -- to get a 17 percent pay raise. Chief Raymond said that cuts too many positions. The council has tabled that plan.
The police pay raise is part of a package that also includes the Shreveport Fire Department. Firefighter raises would be paid for with EMS revenue.