SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday night to authorize payments in the class action lawsuit regarding a water overbilling lawsuit.
The suit was a result of "rounding" bills up for customers that led to years of litigation.
The city will payout $5.9 million to those included in the suit.
During the session, Councilman James Flurry asked how those who have moved or closed businesses would get paid. He was told that there is a website for anyone in that situation. Also, if money is not retrieved, the city will get that money back.