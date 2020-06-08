SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport city councilman is disputing a federal tax lien against him.
A record filed in March at the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Office shows that Grayson Boucher and his wife owe a total of $123,215 to the Internal Revenue Service for nine years of unpaid taxes.
Boucher tells KTBS that amount "is not valid."
"We've been on a payment plan. But some payments have not been applied. And some penalties and interest should not have accumulated because we're making payments," Boucher said. "We've turned this over to a tax attorney and hope to have this resolved by the end of the year."
Boucher said the coronavirus pandemic has made communicating with the IRS a challenge.
Boucher said the family ran into financial difficulty when his wife had to go on workers compensation, and when they assumed expenses from a relative who was diagnosed with cancer.