SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport city councilman and a Caddo Parish commissioner have made their resignations from their respective posts official.
An attorney representing the Secretary of State's office notified the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish Commission on Friday of the resignations of District E Councilman James Flurry and District 6 Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne.
Cawthorne's letter was dated Monday and Flurry's, Thursday.
Both public bodies have until Dec. 2 to make appointments to the vacant seats.
As for Flurry's seat, attorney Trey Brazan told the City Council clerk a special election is not required to fill the vacancy. So whomever is appointed can serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
As for the commission seat, a special election is needed.
Brazan said the next available dates are March 26 and April 30, with qualifying on Jan. 26-28. But the commission also can choose the fall elections, which are Nov. 8, 2022 and Dec. 10, 2022, with qualifying on July 20-22.
If the commission chooses the spring elections then it will have to pay the full cost of the election. However, if it waits until the fall, then the costs will be split 50% with the state, Brazen said.
Flurry announced Tuesday he had moved from his district into a newly purchased townhome. He still chaired the City Council meeting and received a favorable ruling from the city attorney that he could keep his seat until someone challenged him. But Flurry changed his mind and on Thursday said he would resign.
Cawthorne didn't have a choice. He pleaded guilty last Friday night in federal court to wire and income tax fraud.
The plea made him a convicted felon, thus ineligible to serve. Cawthorne will be sentenced in March.