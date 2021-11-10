SHREVEPORT, La -- One day after tempting to resign, then forging ahead as chairman of the city council, James Flurry has changed his mind again. The District E councilman now says he plans to resign his council seat amid the issue of his residency.
And that's not all. Flurry says he's leaving the Republican party and will become an independent.
But any future in political office is cloudy. He closed an interview on 710 KEEL radio Wednesday morning by saying, "I'm done with politics."
He then told KTBS 3 News that he's "undecided" on whether to continue a possible run for mayor.
Flurry has voiced displeasure with the council's other two Republicans, John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher, amid the issue that arose with Flurry moving out of his district in southwest Shreveport.
"They're trying to run me out of office," Flurry told KTBS on Tuesday. "They sometimes don't like the way I vote.”
Flurry cited an email from Nickelson informing him that he could no longer serve because of his new address. Flurry said Boucher agrees with Nickelson.
The city charter states, "If any council member ... ceases to reside in the district which he represents, his office shall be deemed vacant."
Flurry said that he and his wife moved to a townhome on the southeast side of Shreveport on Sunday. Flurry says the sale of homes happened much more quickly than he expected.
Flurry presided over Tuesday's City Council meeting after getting a favorable opinion from city attorney Ron Lattier, who said Flurry could continue serving until a successful court challenge over his residency.
Flurry has another year in his final term.
If Flurry goes through with his resignation, the council will choose an interim replacement until a special election can be scheduled.