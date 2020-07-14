SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Councilman Rev. James Green has a date in court for a shoving incident at an optometrist store.
Police issued Green a summons on a charge of simple battery for the disturbance at Eye Care on Line Avenue six weeks ago.
Green allegedly shoved his way past a female employee and fussed when he was told he could not enter the business due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
Green's summons says he is to appear in city court on the morning of Aug. 25.
Green, 69, has yet to make any public remarks about the incident.