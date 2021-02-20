SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher of District D released an update on a city boil advisory.
According to Boucher, Shreveport Mayor Perkins and his staff advised that it could take up to Tuesday before water services return to normal:
A boil advisory will remain in effect until at least Friday.
Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson also released an update:
***WATER UPDATE*** This is the fifth day that much of the city has been without running water. Yesterday evening the...Posted by John Nickelson on Saturday, February 20, 2021