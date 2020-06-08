SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport city councilman is being investigated for causing quite a ruckus at an optometry business.
Sources say police were called to Eye Care on Line Avenue on Tuesday. It was dispatched as a disorderly person causing a disturbance.
KTBS has confirmed a female employee told Councilman James Green he would have to wait outside because the store was at capacity amid COVID-19 restrictions. Sources say Green physically rebuffed the employee and demanded service.
Green has not replied to numerous requests for comment.
The head of that business declined to comment.
The police department is also not commenting, other than to say the case is still under investigation. KTBS tried to get the incident report from police, but they said it's not ready.