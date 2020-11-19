SHREVEPORT, La. -- Here's an idea to maybe lock up some savings for the city of Shreveport. Councilman James Flurry wants to propose that the city send its jail inmates to the Caddo sheriff.
The city's jail on Hope Street currently lists 24 inmates. Flurry believes the city could save money by contracting with the sheriff's office to take city prisoners at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC). The sheriff's lockup has 1,500 beds.
Flurry says he's trying to think outside the box to help the city run more efficiently. He points to East Baton Rouge Parish.
"They have one jail -- the city and the parish. The sheriff down there runs that. But they have one jail in east Baton Rouge Parish. And that's a big parish. Bigger than Caddo," Flurry says.
"If Baton Rouge can do it, we can, too," he added.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reacted by saying, "As with any new idea, we will be open minded but there are huge challenges to consider."
Prator is likely referring to cost, workload and personnel. Those are concerns he voiced on News Radio 710 KEEL about the idea.
Flurry says the city's jail could be repurposed. He suggested it become a juvenile jail, since more beds are needed for them in Caddo.
Flurry says he'll ask the council's public safety committee to take up the idea at the start of the new year.