SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's now up to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office to decide whether Shreveport City Councilman James Green will be charged for a disturbance.
Sources say that Shreveport police have sent their case to the DA's office. They'll determine whether Green should be prosecuted for the June 2 incident at Eye Care, an optometry business on Line Avenue.
According to the initial police report, Rev. Green could face misdemeanor charges of simple battery, entering and remaining after being forbidden and use of profane language.
A Shreveport police incident report said Green shoved his way past a female employee, who told him he could not enter because the business was open by appointment only. Green, who reportedly told the employee he was a councilman and should be treated better, refused to leave the building after being told to do so by several staff members.
"He shouted profanities at the staff until he was given a private audience with the owner of the business," according to the officer's report.
The business was adhering to capacity restrictions from COVID-19.
If Green is charged, the case would go to city court.