SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport city councilman accused almost a year ago in a shoving incident at a local eye clinic has reached an agreement with prosecutors to have the charge reduced and his case placed in pre-trial diversion.
Councilman James Green, 70, was on the Shreveport City Court docket Monday for trial on a charge of simple battery. However, on Friday, attorney Cloyd Benjamin Jr., the first assistant district attorney in Natchitoches Parish who was named special prosecutor to handle the case, submitted a letter to City Court Judge Brian Barber, saying he and Green’s attorney, Randall Robinson, had reached an agreement to place the case in pre-trial diversion.
Benjamin’s letter asks Barber to upset the trial date without refixing. Additionally, he filed an amended bill of information, changing Green’s charge to a lesser offense of disturbing the peace. Barber put that information in the court record Monday.
Simple battery and disturbing the peace are misdemeanor offenses but the punishment is different. Disturbing the peace covers acts such as fighting, appearing intoxicated, engaging in a violent act with others and interruption of a lawful assembly, while simple battery is touching or applying force to another person’s body. A conviction of simple battery and disturbing the peace could mean a jail sentence of up to six months. But the monetary punishment for simple battery carries a fine of up to $1,000; disturbing the peace, up to $100.
Green was issued a court summons on July 9 in connection with a disturbance on June 2 at Eye Care on Line Avenue. Green is accused of shoving his way past a female employee when he was told he could not enter due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
The employee told a Shreveport police sergeant she was pushed aside without her consent as Green entered, with two eyewitnesses and four other witnesses who heard the commotion and saw portions of the incident. Green refused to leave, according to an offense report, but eventually did.
Green’s case did not progress much after that as City Court proceedings were on hold for months because of pandemic restrictions.
Green was originally represented by attorney Ron Lattier. But in August, Lattier was named the city’s new attorney, which prohibited him from representing the first-term councilman.
The city attorney’s office recused itself from prosecution and the attorney general’s office took it over in September. No further action was taken on the case until March when the trial date was set.
Pre-trial diversion is an alternative to prosecution and typically reserved for first-time offenders in nonviolent offenses. Typically, the offender is required to complete certain programs in lieu of a guilty plea. Successful completion means there is no conviction on the person’s record.
There was no information immediately available about Green’s diversion requirements.
“Normally, when the local city prosecutors utilize diversion, a future date is set to review the matter and verify that diversion was completed successfully. At that date, the case is either dismissed by nolle pros or re-docketed for prosecution. Since this is a special appointed prosecutor, the court will wait for direction from Mr. Benjamin as to the status of the pre-trial diversion. Until that status is updated, the case status will remain pending in Shreveport City Court,” Clerk of Court Bill Whiteside told KTBS.