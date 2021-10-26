SHREVEPORT, La. - The owner and supervising manager of a Shreveport counseling agency pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding the federal healthcare system out of $3.5 million.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter accepted the pleas from Marty T. Johnson, 59, of Shreveport, and Keesha Dinkins, 45, of Bossier City, and he'll sentence them at a later date.
Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and Dinkins to misprision of a felony charge of healthcare fraud. Johnson and Dinkins each admitted to defrauding the Medicaid program, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Tuesday in a news release.
According to information presented to the court, Johnson owned and operated Positive Change Counseling Agency (Positive Change) located in Shreveport from January 2013 to January 2018. Dinkins was a manager and supervisor.
Positive Change provided mental health rehabilitation and related services to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Caddo and Bossier Parish areas. From 2014 to January 2018, Johnson submitted fraudulent claims for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation services on behalf of Positive Change.
Dinkins knew that Johnson submitted the false claims for services not performed. Johnson admitted to paying people to enroll with Positive Change, increasing the capacity for the company to bill Medicaid for services not provided.
Johnson instructed employees, and Dinkins supervised them, to create false client files to conceal the fraud from Medicaid and insurance company auditors and inspectors. To do that, sections from different client documents were physically cut to create inserts which were glued into blank client log templates. They were then photocopied to create the appearance of legitimate documents.
In addition, Johnson used Medicaid recipients’ names and identification information without their knowledge or consent to submit false claims for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation.
Johnson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and Dinkins, three years.
Various federal agencies are still investigating this case.
If you have any information pertaining to this or any other type of Medicaid fraud, contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477) or the Louisiana Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 1-800-488-2917.