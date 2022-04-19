SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner and supervising manager of a Shreveport counseling agency were sentenced Tuesday to time in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Marty T. Johnson and Keesha Dinkings in connection with their guilty pleas to a healthcare fraud and wire fraud scheme they were involved in.
Johnson, 59, of Shreveport, was sentenced to five years, followed by 1 year of supervised release. Dinkins, 45, of Bossier City, was sentenced to two years, followed by 1 year of supervised release. In addition, Johnson and Dinkins were ordered to jointly pay restitution in the amount of $3.5 million, an amount both admitted to defrauding the Medicaid program out of.
Johnson and Dinkins entered guilty pleas in October, with Johnson admitting to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud and Dinkins to misprision of a felony charge of healthcare fraud.
According to information presented to the court, Johnson owned and operated Positive Change Counseling Agency (Positive Change) located in Shreveport from January 2013 to January 2018, and Dinkins was a manager and supervisor. Positive Change provided mental health rehabilitation and related services to Medicaid beneficiaries in the Caddo and Bossier Parish areas.
From 2014 to January 2018, Johnson submitted fraudulent claims for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation services on behalf of Positive Change. Dinkins knew what Johnson was doing and both knew they were not doing the services for which they were billing. That meant Positive Change got payments from Medicaid to which it was not entitled.
Johnson admitted to paying individuals money to enroll with Positive Change, increasing the capacity for Positive Change to bill Medicaid for services that were not rendered. Johnson instructed employees, and Dinkins supervised those employees, to create false client files to conceal from Medicaid and insurance company auditors and inspectors what was going on.
To create the dummy files, sections from different client documents were physically cut to create inserts which were glued into blank client log templates. These templates were then photocopied to create the appearance of legitimate documents.
In addition, Johnson knowingly caused Positive Change to use Medicaid recipients’ names and identification information without their knowledge or consent to submit fraudulent claims for mental health rehabilitation and non-emergency transportation.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services–Office of Inspector General, Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office-Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.