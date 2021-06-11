SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport couple is now behind bars after Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics agents found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in their home, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
On June 6, Caddo Narcotics and Caddo Special Response Team conducted a search warrant at a home in the 3200 block of Falcon Loop. Agents found 1,165 grams of marijuana, 1,679 grams of THC Edibles, 1 gram of methamphetamine, packaging material, digital scales and two vacuum sealers.
Lamarshea Ashley, 34, and Lenadia Baker, 32, and four minors were in the home during the time of the search. Ashley and Baker were both arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.