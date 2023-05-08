SHREVEPORT, La.--As a gunman opened fire at an Allen, Texas outlet mall over the weekend a Shreveport pastor and his wife ran for their lives.
Eight people were killed and at least seven others wounded when a gunmen opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall on Saturday. Leroy and Joann Ealy were there.
The couple often goes to the mall, but this time their trip was a nightmare. They are okay, but they are left with bruises and cuts.
"When my husband and I, the second time we tried to get out of the way of the bullets he fell with me, (he) have scratches on his arms," said Joann Ealy. "He have scratches on his knees, but it's just a blessing we are still alive."
What started as a family shopping trip turned into a horrific scene.
"Blood was everywhere," said Joann Ealy. "They were saying a lady got shot outside of H&M where we were and they drug her up into H&M and blood was everywhere and my granddaughter saw that."
"I realized he was coming after me," said Leroy Ealy. "That's when my wife and I ran but my heart goes out for those victims and those family members that has lost a loved ones and our church is a praying church. We will be okay, my wife and I."
According to the gun violence archive, there have been more than 200 mass shootings so far this year.