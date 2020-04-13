SHREVEPORT, La. -- The general public can take advantage of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Individuals must be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. There are no out-of pocket costs.
The site opened last week for first-responders and health care workers. They can still take advantage of the site and be tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
Appointments should be made through Quest Diagnostics’ MyQuest online portal. After receiving an appointment time, individuals can drive through and be tested. Each person will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a health care worker observing them.
The site does not accept walk-ups.
The Shreveport site was selected with input from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Walmart, Quest, and state and local officials who identified a need and requested support.
Anyone with questions should call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719.