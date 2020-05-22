Crager LaBorde CPA is launching CPA2Go, an app and website that allows individual taxpayers and business owners to get speedy answers to their tax-related questions.
The app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, allows users to submit questions in writing, or send it through and audio or video file. It costs $9.99 per question, but Heath Crager of Crager LaBorde said he plans to eventually launch a subscription-based service and expand service beyond the Shreveport market.
Crager said he had been working on the app prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the launch was moved up due to the circumstances.
"With all of this going on, with the (Paycheck Protection Program) loan forgiveness and the EIDA loans going out, and lots of questions out there, we felt like we might go ahead and ramp it up and launch a little earlier," Crager said. "(Users) don't have to wait a week or two to get an appointment with a CPA. They can, you know, get on their app, ask the question and have the answer back in an hour or two, and they can move on with their day."
The platform is also available at cpa2go.com.