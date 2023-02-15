SHREVEPORT, La. – The city’s new school zone speed cameras are frustrating many citizens, especially where there are now flashing lights.
The issue was discussed Monday at the City Council’s administrative meeting. Thousand of tickets have been issued by Blue Line Solutions, the city contractor hired to reduce speeding in school zones.
At one location on Lakeshore Drive in front of Amikids Middle School there are now flashers to warn drivers when the school zone hours are in effect. KTBS went to that segment of road and found some cars still speeding, while others slowed down the posted 15 miles per hour school zone speed.
Many people have been surprised by the tickets that have shown up in the mail from this location. And City Council members are sensitive to that.
“Numerous citizens that I talked to weren't aware that Lakeshore Drive was a new school now, so it's no flashers there,” said Councilwoman Ursula Bowman, addressing Blue Line CEO Mark Hutchinson. “I did request having flashers there. I did send you a numerous amount of tickets because it's not fair. ... I just want to have on the record that we're going to fix this.”
Bowman said the citizens who received tickets at that location shouldn’t have to pay.
Hutchinson said he is understanding of the situation. He says his company will pay to add flashers along that segment or roadway, but it may not come until after spring break. Hutchinson added that the cameras are reducing speeding by more than 87% in school zones across the city.
“We feel the program is absolutely working. People are slowing down,” Hutchinson said. “And as time moves on and more people are aware of the program more people will continue to slow down.”
However, members of the Arceneaux administration spoke out and said they don't like how long those speed cameras are in effect -- two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. They would prefer a reduction in speed zone hours, possibly as little as an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.
City CAO Tom Dark said they will let the program play out for the rest of the school year then re-evaluate.