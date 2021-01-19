SHREVEPORT, La. – Could an Amazon distribution center – or any other retail distribution center – be on the horizon for the Shreveport area?
It could. And has been.
But even though there’s no concrete development application pending, that’s not stopped at least two developers from moving forward with the preliminary process to have the ground ready should a major distribution facility decide to set up shop locally.
“We believe very strongly that at some point a major distribution will come to Shreveport,” Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke said Tuesday. “Both of these are good possibilities.”
Amazon does not have a current application pending; however, there have been at least two prior applications, including one that was in the running when the company in late December announced plans to build a fulfillment center – the first in Louisiana – at the former Evangeline Downs horse track in the Lafayette Parish community of Carencro. Amazon warehouses are already planned in Baton Rouge.
The $100 million fulfillment center with almost 1,000 jobs will be located near the interchange of Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. That similar interstate setup here is what makes the Shreveport area attractive for development.
Shreveport is primed for a distribution center because of the interstate connections, said Clarke, noting it would make for easier access if the I-49 inter-city connector was completed. But even without it, I-49 still joins with I-20, I-220 and Highway 3132, making properties in the general areas where the interstates meet are magnets for development.
That's why the local business community has been abuzz in recent weeks because of preliminary working being done in two spots that fit the criteria.
One is property previously considered for an Amazon site that is in the 6800 block of Monique Rene Avenue north of Greenwood Road. The Franks Management Group has a preliminary site plan pending before the MPC on Feb. 3.
It’s not a new application. The site plan was approved two years ago, but the property was not developed, Clarke said.
Because of that delay, the site is back up for approval. Additionally, the developers are moving forward with plans to build a road.
“There is no development that has been approved to go in the site. They are just doing work for preliminary purposes in case something happens to come. Then they will be ready to go forward,” Clarke said.
The second site is undeveloped property in the vicinity of the Caddo Correctional Center, located south of the I-220 and U.S. Highway 71 interchange. The Hunter Company has gone through a pre-application conference for a project it’s calling “Project Cosmo.”
The company is doing the same as Franks Management Group in that it is getting the site plan approved in preparation for development should a company want to locate there.
“Then nothing will stop them or slow them down. … They won’t have to wait,” Clarke said.
There also have been a handful of other distribution centers showing interest. No names were given to the MPC. Developers were just seeking information, Clarke said.
Companies can go through the preliminary application process at no cost, Clarke said. It assists them in knowing the infrastructure availability, where water and electricity services are located – all necessary important first steps that don’t necessarily mean a company is going to locate there.
Distribution hubs are gaining more attention among many companies, Clarke said, because of the change in shopping habits – going from brick and mortar to online. Along with the influence of COVID-19, that trend is keeping more people at home and has caused companies to set up centralized distribution centers to compete with overnight delivery of goods.
“It’s convenient. You don’t have to leave home. You don’t have to take a chance on COVID. We believe that will be a trend,” Clarke said.