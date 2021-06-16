SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a month after being placed on administrative leave, Dr. Jennifer Woerner has filed a petition in state district court Wednesday.
Attorney Allison Jones, who filed the suit, requested the court to immediately reinstate Woerner to her duties, citing that the school acted unlawfully.
Woerner is one of four LSU Health Science Center employees who recently filed gender discrimination claims against the school, after repeated incidences of inappropriate behavior by administrators.
She has also been involved in helping victims file sexual misconduct claims through the school's Title IX office.\
After filing her claims in May, Woerner was involuntarily placed on administrative leave in what Jones is calling a “retaliatory and unlawful” act.
“Dr. Woerner was informed that she was being placed on leave pending 'resolution of complaints' filed against her by unidentified medical residents, and she was further directed to refrain from any clinical duties." Jones said "These complaints coincidentally only appeared shortly after Dr. Woerner filed official complaints against the Chancellor, G.E. Ghali, for discriminatory behavior.”
Ghali, who was also placed on leave, was reinstated Wednesday after an investigation cleared him of wrongdoing following complaints he suppressed sexual harassment allegations involving students and retaliated against the faculty members who brought attention to the matters.
The suit also names Edward Jones, in his official capacity only as the school's Title IX coordinator and Assistant Vice-Chancellor for Administration and Organizational Integrity.
The lawsuit alleges that in Woerner’s Title IX complaints, Woerner reported that it was widely perceived that Ghali’s conduct was discriminatory and retaliatory, and that Jones had a conflict of interest that adversely affected his ability to conduct investigations of matters brought to him and this conflict deterred complainants from coming forward with their concerns. Jones was the administrator who placed Woerner on administrative leave within 30 days of receiving notice that he was one of the subjects of her Title IX complaint.
Lisa Babin, Executive Director of Communication and Public Affairs for LSU Health Shreveport, said "LSU Health Shreveport offers no comment at this time.”