Over the weekend thousands of people came out to the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mardi Gras parade with their pets in tow.
Heather Griffin was there and she says the enjoys being able to do something fun with her Shi Tzu.
"It's really fun to socialize them, get them walking around, and get us walking around," said Griffin.
This is a reflection of how many animal lovers and pet owners are here in Shreveport and surrounding areas.
But some people like Griffin's friend, Marissa Gardner, think there isn't a place for their pets in this city.
"You don't see that around. There should be more things for animals around here, outings for them," said Gardner.
Almost every major city has a dog park, and soon Shreveport will have one too after 10 long years of planning
Construction of the Shreveport Dog Park next to the Red River boat launch off of Clyde Fant Parkway is halfway done.
Stephen Terese of the Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation or SPAR says they are working with KAN Contracting on the project. Terese says the walking trail and the pond are in place, but there's more to be installed such as the concrete entry plaza and the fencing.
"You're looking at almost 4 acres of this dog park, which includes a large dog side, a small dog side, a pond, a picnic area for people outside of the gates, pavilions trees and a quarter of a mile walking trail," said Cynthia Keith, Shreveport Dog Park Alliance director.
Many are looking forward to the park's opening. One of them is Erica Falbaum, a local animal advocate. She is also the founder of Pet Education Project, which started in Shreveport but now has branches nationwide. She says this park will impact the community in ways people may not even think of.
"Many people surrender their dogs because they have behavioral problems, or because they have too much energy. and that can be caused by a lack of exercise," said Falbaum.
She says this will provide a place for pet owners who don't have a backyard or space to allow their dogs burn some energy, improving dog behavior, and ultimately lowering the number of dog intake at Animal Shelters.
The park has a price tag of $334,200
The Red River Waterway Commission will pay for $280,000. The Shreveport Dog Park Alliance will pay for $28,000, and the difference will come from private donations.
Although rain could delay progress, Terese says the new Shreveport dog park is scheduled to open in late March to early April.