SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport drug dealer, who had a gun in his possession when he was arrested last year, will spend 13 1/2 years in federal prison following his sentencing, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Tuesday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence for Bobby Kirkendoll, 44, who will also be on five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison. Kirkendoll pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony on Jan. 9.
According to information presented to the court, Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies in April 2019 attempted to stop the vehicle Kirkendoll was driving for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, Kirkendoll drove away, leading to a car chase.
During the pursuit, deputies saw Kirkendoll throw a gun and other items onto the roadway. Eventually, Kirkendoll stopped and deputies arrested him. Deputies recovered the Ruger pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver and bags containing drug paraphernalia and a variety of narcotics.