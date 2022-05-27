SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who balances being an elementary school teacher and a social media celebrity is competing on a game show in June with famous late-night talk show host Jay Leno in Los Angeles.
Leigh McClendon, 28, has over 3 million followers on TikTok, almost 600,000 followers on Facebook and over 250,000 on Instagram and growing.
Leigh's has been an active on TikTok for over two years. He started on the platform posting deer hunting videos then started posting teacher skits during his first year of teaching. He noticed his teacher skits received better feedback and more engagement. His first few videos on TikTok went viral and his internet career took off.
"Somebody reached out to me saying, 'Hey I'm a casting producer and I've always followed your account and I love it and would you be interested in being on our show,'" said McClendon. "I actually applied for it and I had an interview with them in February and they got back to me in May. At first I thought, I guess I didn't make it, but then they got to me and said you're on the show and I was like oh cool."
According to McClendon, the game show he will be a contestant on is a reboot of a previous game show where Jay Leno will be the host. The game show is said to be a combination of trivia mixed with comedy, where McClendon and a partner can win money and risk it all at the end.
"I'm not trying to prep too much," said McClendon. "I just want to enjoy the experience and see what happens."
He's expected to fly out to L.A. on June 12.