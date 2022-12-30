SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport.
The order was issued after several major pipe leaks throughout the city.
City customers can now resume normal water use with adherence to the recommendations below.
• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.
• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted. Disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.
• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.
• Replace any disposable water filters.