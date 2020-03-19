SHREVEPORT, La. -- As live performers are forced to cancel their shows and people are stuck at home, those performers are taking their talents to Facebook. But it's not just multi-platinum artists who are providing free entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Performers from the Shreveport area want to spread happiness during difficult times.
"Everyone’s stressed and freaked out, and I figure the whole reason I got into comedy is because it makes miserable stuff less miserable, so why not use it for this? I have time," said Molly Hiers, a comedian from Shreveport.
Hiers, also a bartender, can’t go to work because bars and restaurants are closed across Louisiana to prevent the spread of the virus. In the meantime, she’s been writing jokes.
Hiers will stream a like comedy show on Facebook, Monday at 6:30 p.m.
"Laugh. Please just laugh, and not because I want you to think that I’m funny,” Hiers said. “Because stuff sucks a little bit every day, and it might suck a little bit extra right now, but if you can laugh, you can get through it."
Other local entertainers are also joining in on the Facebook live trend.
Winston Hall is used to playing piano at 2 Johns Steak & Seafood and at retirement homes. But for now, he’ll be playing in his living room.
"I always liken it to a magician that’s not doing tricks isn’t a magician anymore,” Hall said. “It’s your compulsion to please people and make people happy and put a smile on their face."
Hall live streamed a performance on Facebook Wednesday night, and is planning another show for Friday evening.
He is also recording performances to be played at retirement homes, since access to those facilities is highly restricted amid the pandemic.
While these entertainers are glad to spread joy during difficult times, the performances have become their financial lifeline.
"The morning that the governor announced that the restaurants were closing, it was like a nuclear bomb on our heads,” Hall said. “As a musician, you get your income from a lot of different places. And never in a million years do you think that all of those places simultaneously would close."
Hall, Hiers and other entertainers are encouraging viewers to leave them “virtual tips,” providing links to their Venmo, PayPal and Cash App accounts with their Facebook live videos.
"Not only are (entertainers) losing income, but they’ve lost the purpose of their existence overnight, which is really heavy to deal with," Hall said.
“I’m out of work as a server and bartender, and normally a big fallback I have is, ‘Well, I have these big comedy shows coming up,’ and that’s always a little guaranteed revenue,” Hiers said. “I don’t have either of those.”
Others are taking a more personal approach to entertainment.
Never Ending Stories, LLC typically sends characters inspired by Disney princesses to events and children’s parties. Since large gatherings are now prohibited, the Shreveport company will transform a screen into a “magic mirror, arranging private video chats between children and their favorite character.
"We believe that encouraging children to find the good in all of these characters, whether it be in their creativity, their bravery, or just their magic, it keeps them young a little while longer,” said Amelia Osborn, a character actor.
Never Ending Stories will also post weekly story time videos, hosted by a different princess each Saturday.
Fairfield Studios has also launched the Shreveport Live Aid initiative. The local production company is partnering with Young Pros Entertainment and Scott Floyd Crain to offer their studio space free of charge to any performing artist who would like to host a live fundraiser.
Hiers’ show is one of five currently scheduled through Shreveport Live Aid.
“We just want to help in any small way we can. We have an amazing community that supports one another. We are proud to be part of it. We have a lot of people who just lost 100 percent of their income instantly, so anything we can do, even in small bits, helps,” said Fairfield Studios owner Clint McCommon.
"We’re resilient and creative, but I think more than anything, it says that we’re a little community," Hiers said.
"To feel the love coming back at a time of urgency, is really a great feeling," Hall said. "You try to put your heart in a place of gratefulness, and during these times that’s one thing I’m really grateful for right now. You feel the love. Even if it’s virtual, you still feel it."
