SHREvEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport Water Department expects to have most customers with some level of water pressure today.
Repairs will continue until all customers are back online at normal levels.
Work was completed Thursday night on two major distribution lines. This will help with water distribution efforts for thousands of customers, city officials said.
“City employees have been working around the clock to serve during these unprecedented weather conditions,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We will continue to work until water is restored to all customers.”
At the peak of outages on Tuesday, 30,000 customers were without water and Friday morning, 15,000 meters remain out of service. The system services about 70,000 customers.
“We have been making repairs throughout the city with every effort possible to restore services to everyone,” said William Daniel, Water and Sewerage Department director. “We have all our meter technicians and field employees out looking for additional leaks.”
Citizens who spot leaks along water mains or need water turned off to do repairs, are asked to call 318-673-7600.