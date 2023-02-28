SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service measured 88 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. This is a new record for the date which eclipsed the old one from 1918 by 3 degrees. Average this time of year is 66.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also indicated very warm weather with many highs in the 80s:
Both Reid Icenhower in Texarkana and Ronnie Vail in Ruston recorded the warmest temperatures in the ArkLaTex on Tuesday afternoon. Both had 88 degrees which were at least 20 degrees above average for their respective locations!
