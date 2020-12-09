SHREVEPORT, La. - A devastating fire is every homeowner's nightmare especially just a few weeks before Christmas. All told, it took 42 firefighters from 14 units about two hours to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon along Spring Lake Road, according to the Shreveport Fire Department. Everyone got out safely including the couple who lives in the home, their young granddaughter, and their dog. Homeowner Sherry Row says despite all they've lost, they're thankful because they're alive.
"It's odd because I have peace," Row said. "I give God the credit. I mean, what happened is bad but it could have been so much worse."
The dozens of firefighters arrived at the home around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday to find flames shooting from the roof. Row told KTBS her husband was cooking with grease, when it caught fire and spread to the rest of the home giving them very little time to get out.
"There was a fire on top of the stove but it had already spread to the counter and the cabinets," Row said. "I yelled for my husband and he ran in there but it was too much. The smoke was so bad, you couldn't deal with it."
While Row helped her granddaughter to safety, she worried her husband might be trapped inside, and it took some coaxing for their dog to leave.
"[The dog] wouldn't come out, she kept looking back," Row said. "I kept saying, 'Come on!' and she'd back up a little bit and then she took off running because she saw how much smoke it was."
The family was reunited outside as the home where they lived for more than 20 years continued to burn. The fire was limited to one house and no firefighters were hurt, according to a press release from the Shreveport Fire Department. With the fire out, it will take some time for investigators to total up the cost of the damage to the Row home and for the family to process the things that can't be replaced, something Sherry hasn't even begun to think about.
"I'm just grateful for my family because they care and they'll be there for us," Row said. "Some way, it'll work out and God was there."
Wednesday night, the family planned to stay with relatives, yet one more thing for which they're thankful. Fire investigators did not say whether the home's smoke detectors were working. But with Christmas around the corner, they urge people to contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740 if they need a free smoke detector.