SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found Clydie D. Armer, 33, guilty as charged after deliberating just under an hour.
In September 2020, agents with the Caddo-Shreveport narcotics task force were on patrol when they came across a vehicle parked in front of a vacant lot. When Armer opened the driver’s side door, an officer saw a small bag of suspected marijuana in the door armrest.
Armer was arrested and upon being handcuffed, told the officer there was a pistol in the pocket of his shorts. The officer recovered a .22-caliber Imperial pistol, loaded with six rounds of ammunition. When officers were given permission to search the vehicle, the suspected marijuana was recovered along with several butts of marijuana blunts.
Armer has several felony convictions in Caddo District Court dating to 2010.
When Armer returns to court Dec. 15 he faces a prison term of at least five years and up to 20 years at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and a fine of at least $1,000 and up to $5,000.
Armer was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Mekisha Smith Creal. He was defended by Harry Johnson and Casey Simpson.