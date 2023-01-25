SHREVEPORT, La. - Pernell Deon Russell, 25, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Russell is felon with a prior drug conviction and that made it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition. He pleaded guilty to the gun charge in September.
According to evidence presented to the court, Russell was arrested after Shreveport police responded to a complaint of shots being fired throughout the day at a home in Shreveport. Russell’s mother answered the door and told officers she was not aware of a firearm in the residence, or any shots being fired.
Officers then talked to Russell, who admitted he did have a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that he had purchased from an individual, as well as 388 grams of marijuana that he intended to sell.
The case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Gaskins.