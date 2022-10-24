SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has received little to no benefit from paying contractors several hundred million dollars to repair its aging sewerage system. As a result, ongoing major problems persist throughout the city.
That’s the allegation of city officials who recently filed suit recently against 32 contractors and subcontractors, alleging faulty work and worthless construction plans along with fraud and other financial improprieties.
The city hopes to recoup monetary damages that could top more than $300 million.
Meanwhile, the city has a new program manager in charge and is trying to move ahead with phases of the work that are years behind schedule.
The lawsuit zeroes in on the main defendants, CDM Smith Inc., alleging the company was “grossly negligent in their oversight, review, program management, project management, testing, inspections, work approval, pay approval and other obligations imposed by their contracts with the city, causing or contributing to the many ongoing sewerage problems the city is still facing.”
Background facts
From 2012 through May 12, 2014, the city was under investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality because the sewerage system produced significant overflows since 2005. The system’s age coupled with the city’s growth since the system was installed were blamed.
The U.S. Department of Justice also got involved in the probe and ultimately the city was placed under a federal consent decree putting the city on a deadline to make repairs to its system.
The city hired CDM Smith as the program manager early in the process to provide information needed to make with the overall scope of work. CDM Smith subcontracted out significant portions of the work under its contract.
The contract required CDM Smith to get city approval of its plans before submission to EPA and LDEQ. The work was to be done in five phases, each with its own specifications and deadlines.
Apparent financial improprieties
In mid-2017, the U.S. government found CDM Smith paid bribes to government officials in India to get contracts on a project that lasted from 2011 to 2015. The bribes totaled $1.18 M. CDM Smith was threatened by the government with enforcement actions, but rather than face formal prosecution, it gave up $4 million in profits received from the India job.
In October 2018, a civil lawsuit and federal criminal charges were brought against CDM Smith for bribes paid to obtain contracts in Weslaco, Texas for a project that lasted from 2008 to 2016. Weslaco said the company committed fraud by “making false representations to the city to pay (CDM Smith) millions of dollars.” Weslaco said CDM Smith committed bribery with several individuals and companies and conspired to have contracts for two projects awarded to them as part of a larger scheme to inflate invoices and defraud the city of large amounts of money.
Improprieties related to supplement No. 6
CDM Smith’s original contract had five supplements, which would extend its role as the program manager through Dec. 31, 2017. But one of the supplements was changed without approval, similar to what happened in Weslaco, the city said in its lawsuit.
Some of the apparent improprieties the city cites with No. 6:
- It does not appear it went through the proper channels before being presented to the mayor to sign. How it got approved internally is being investigated at this time, the city stated.
- Amounts for alleged payment to subconsultants in the accompanying paperwork appear to be arbitrary found figures different from similar amounts in the original contract.
- A subcontractor named in the paperwork was not involved in the original contract or any other supplements.
- Several of the added personnel claimed to have been hired in supplement 6 do not then appear in No. 7, raising questions as to whether those personnel were ever in fact hired and, if so, whether they were necessary.
- Tens of thousands of dollars are included in No. 6 for promotions, raises and overtime payments to the program manager’s own personnel, costs which should have been borne by the program manager and not billed to the city.
- Over $930,000 was added to No. 6 ostensibly for owner-authorized services … however, nothing appears to justify that charge.
- Additional expenses of $95,472 were added to No. 6 for resident project representative travel reimbursement, which seems “extremely excessive.”
Barbara Featherston, the city’s former engineer, and Autumn Permenter, a former assistant city engineer, worked directly with CDM and its program managers and resident project representatives. The No. 6 supplement was recommended for approval internally by Permenter.
Sometime afterward, Permenter got a ”lucrative job” with CDM in New York as a project manager and obtained an apartment in Brooklyn NY for $4,000 a month rent. Before going to work for the city of Shreveport, Featherston worked for CDM as a program manager. Her daughter also later got a job with CDM Smith, the city said in its lawsuit.
The city said the money paid as a result of the No. 6 supplement were not proper and bona fide and should not have been paid.
Improprieties concerning the Fleaux defendants
CDM hired Kerry Coker of Bossier City to act as program manager for the consent decree projects. Then CDM contracted with Fleaux Solutions, a company that Coker had a financial interest in. The city alleges CDM and Coker engaged in apparent improprieties related to change orders.
Specifically, Coker appears to have chosen contractors in contravention of open bid laws, and then appears to have approved the work for payment without ever issuing a change order for approval through proper channels. Further, regarding change orders Coker did submit, it appears Coker chose the prime and subcontractors in advance of issuing the change orders, the city states.
The city alleges Coker took change orders where Fleaux acted as subcontractor to city employees, causing additional amounts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars over and above the bid price to be paid.
When a city employee told CDM program manager Frederic Marc-Aurele about the improprieties related to the change orders, he ignored them, according to the city..
The city alleges CDM and Coker were also involved in improprieties related to CCTV work, which is the process of running a camera through sewer lines to check for obstructions. CDM and Coker were paid for the time it took to view hours of video; however, the city alleges CDM and Coker were not looking at the videos. Instead, it appears they submitted invoices and were paid but the work was not done.
As a result, projects that contained obstructions and defects in the sewer lines were approved for payment, thus leading to a considerable increase in the number of change orders that had to be issued for spot repairs. The city says the problems would have been found if the videos were fully viewed.
The city also said Fleaux was hired as a Fair Share participant as subcontractors to CDM, but did not meet the qualifications for the program that’s designed to aid minority-owned, female-owned or disadvantaged companies.
The city asserts the multiple roles of Fleaux, with Coker acting as program manager over projects in which the other Fleaux defendants were doing contractual work under his purview, presented conflicts of interest and Coker’s involvement with the consent decree project was problematic.
The city further alleged CDM and Fleaux submitted payment requests to the city for work that was not done or work they knew to be negligently performed but still inspected, approved and recommended for payment. The amounts both received is being determined.
Faulty hydraulic model
One of the most critical and prerequisite items required by the consent decree was that the city develop a computerized hydraulic model of the entire wastewater collection and transmission system. A hydraulic model is a mathematical representation of the system that uses manholes, storage basins, wet wells, junction boxes and outfalls, gravity sewers, force mains, pumps, weirs and gates to make the system work. The model should be capable of simulating where it wasn’t working, the city said.
The city hired BKI, which subcontracted with Black & Veatch, to create the model. The city certified the model was an accurate representation of the sewerage system so it presented the report to the EPA on April 22, 2015.
“Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case,” the city said of the inaccuracies.
The accuracy of the model was critical to the success of the consent decree project because the engineers designed the work based heavily on predictions of the models. But BKI/Black & Veatch continued to present use the model to direct its work until at least Dec. 5, 2017, when it completed phase 3.
Contract not renewed
CDM’s contract as program manager was not renewed effective midnight Aug. 31, 2019. Burns & McDonnell Engineering took over on Sept. 1, 2019 and after reviewing the model and data determined it was unsuitable, considering the hundreds of millions of dollars in investments being driven by the model results, the city pointed out.
Burns & McDonnell recalibrated the model for use in the design of future projects. And in January 2020, the city updated the model to better reflect current conditions of the sewerage system.
A meeting to discuss the hydraulic model with government officials was held on April 16, 2021. Representatives from the city, Burns & McDonnell and the city’s outside legal counsel met with the DOJ, EPA and DEQ to discuss it. The city completed the updates in January 2022.
Individual sewer repair and rehabilitation projects
The city listed specific information about 43 repair projects let for public bid. Attached to the lawsuit is a list of construction defects the city discovered in the contractors’ work. In addition, widespread errors are known to have existed at project sites throughout the city.
Among some of the problems:
- Service lines from homes or businesses that needed to tie into replaced main lines were instead capped off, leaving the household or business with nowhere for its sewerage to go and causing backups and/ or cave-ins.
- No hole was cut in the lined pipes after cure-in-place liners were installed, leaving the home or business with nowhere for its sewerage to go.
- Specific point repairs that were required to be made under the relevant contract, plans and specifications were in many instances not done.
As a result, the city alleged CDM breached its contract.
Additional damages
The city said it’s entitled to recover the entire payment made to the contractor defendants, which totals more than $275 million.
With regard to BKI/Black & Veatch, the city has paid them many millions of dollars – the specific amount being determined – for a hydraulic model report that was essentially useless and had to be rebuilt and recalibrated for the consent decree projects to continue forward.
Lastly, in regard to CDM and the program manager, the city paid in excess of $43 million through September 2019 and received little or nothing of value in return, rending their work on the project essentially worthless and useless to the city.
“The construction projects they planned, oversaw and were supposed to manage, review, inspect and approve turned out to do little to help Shreveport’s sewerage plight,” the suit states.