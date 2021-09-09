SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has announced his retirement effective Nov. 30.
He wrote the following to all Fire Department personnel:
I write this letter to you all today with great emotion. I signed up on the DROP in June of 2020 and I have decided to retire with my last day serving on SFD being November 30, 2021. My decision to retire now is just that; my decision with nothing associated with it or connected to it.
It has been a privilege to serve alongside you as Fire Chief. I have truly enjoyed this 28 year career and I know that it was my calling from the Lord. I have made life-long friends and family along the way and have also mourned the loss of many of these friends and families. This career and bond made with all of you becomes a part of your heart and soul and it will always remain a part of me. I have prayed about this and I have no reservations in making this decision as I know God opens and close doors to begin new chapters in our lives. I will continue to always pray for, support and serve this department in any capacity that I can after my departure. God has blessed me with a loving wife and seven children. Three of those children are grown now with their own families; however, I still have two sons and two daughters at home with their whole childhood and adolescent years ahead of them. I am thankful that I will be able to be present more for them.
You all are the best and I truly mean that. Please keep your servant hearts at full strength and keep making a difference in peoples lives. Answer the calling we have all been given. May God bless you and watch over all of you and your families.
Wolverton is the second department head to announce his departure in as many weeks. Police Chief Ben Raymond resigned his position. He's taking leave time until November then will return to the force as a sergeant.