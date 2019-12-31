SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport fire investigators are looking into the cause of two separate house fire that sparked within hours of each other.
The first happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Fire officials tell KTBS that the house was empty at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Next, fire crews were called to the 6300 block of W. Canal Blvd. That's in the Sunset Acres neighborhood of Shreveport.
Officials tell KTBS a family inside the home a tthe time fo the fire was able to escape unharmed. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of their arrival.