SHREVEPORT, La-- Thanksgiving is next week, and people are starting to plan holiday meals. While planning, make sure you keep an eye on the flame. Thanksgiving is one of the peak days for cooking fires.
The Shreveport Fire Department says they see most of their cooking fires during this season.
The Shreveport Fire Department recommends getting your fire extinguisher serviced before the holidays. Once you do, keep it nearby the kitchen for potential flare ups. They also advise keeping flour nearby. It acts a fire retardant.
If a cooking fire happens, have a fire escape plan. Most people do not practice an emergency exit strategy and wait until it’s too late.
To help keep you and your loved ones safe, the American Red Cross of Louisiana urges everyone to follow these safety tips:
- Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
- Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking.
- When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
- Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.