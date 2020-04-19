Shreveport Fire Department battles 4 structure fires overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a busy morning for the Shreveport Fire Department as they battled four separate structure fires overnight in Shreveport.
The first fire was reported around 8:12 p.m., when firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible coming from a home on the 2900-block of Glenwick St. It took 21 firefighters roughly 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Shortly after midnight, a second call of reported smoke came in at the 1500-block of Grigsby St. When firefighters arrived, they located a fire in the kitchen area which was placed under control within 7 minutes.
At 2:18 a.m., Shreveport Fire was dispatched to a third structure fire in the 2900-block of Jackson St. SFD arrived within 2 minutes and discovered a home fully-engulfed in flames, threatening a neighboring home. A total of 10 fire units and 27 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 2:44 a.m. The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage and was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A fourth structure fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 9800-block of Driftwood Circle. Firefighters arrived within 8 minutes to discover a storage unit engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control just before 3 a.m.
Thankfully no firefighters or civilians were injured in any of the fires. The investigation into the cause of these fires is still ongoing.