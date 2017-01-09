The Shreveport Fire Department was kept busy this morning responding to two working structure fires. The unrelated fires were separated by less than a mile and were dispatched within minutes of each other.
Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road at 1:59 a.m. They arrived three minutes later, reporting smoke and flames visible from a downstairs motel room that was being used as storage.
One of the responding units reported seeing the flames from I-20. Several units had to be evacuated until rendered safe by the on scene Incident Commander.
The majority of fire was contained to the downstairs room, but an occupied upstairs unit did receive smoke damage. It took five units, 15 firefighters, and 10 minutes to place the situation under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries from this scene.
The second fire took place at 2:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Milton Street. Fire crews arrived six minutes later to report a one-story wood frame home with flames and smoke visible from the front of the house.
An adult female and three kids were able to safely escape the fire prior to SFD arrival. The adult female reported smelling smoke prior to hastily evacuating the home.
The family was kept warm in a SPD patrol unit until family members arrived. It took seven units, 18 firefighters, and 13 minutes to get the blaze under control.
The home received heavy fire and smoke damage to over 50 percent of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries from this scene.