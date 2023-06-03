SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters battled two separate fires in the Highland and Queensborough Community. The two fires were reported within an hour of each other.
Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Warrington Place at 2:49 a.m. for a single-story house engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived within 2 minutes and began fire attack operations. The home was vacant. The fire was placed under control at 3:20 a.m. There were 12 fire units and 37 firefighters on scene. The home sustained heavy fire damage. There were no reported injuries as a result of this fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Less than an hour later, firefighters were called to the 2900 Blk. of West College Street in the Queensborough Community for the second fire which destroyed 2 two-story-homes and heavily damaged a third home. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived at 3:32 a.m. and found 2 two-story wood frame residential structures fully engulfed in flames with an adjacent single story residential structure with smoke and flames visible from the side of the residence.
Fire fighters were able to limit the third structure to moderate damage. The fire was placed under control at 4:42 a.m.
The Queensborough fire resulted in two separate families, 2 adults and 5 kids, 2 adults with pets unharmed but were checked out by Shreveport Paramedics on scene.
The Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to both families. Shreveport Fire Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of both fires. There were no injuries to any firefighters.