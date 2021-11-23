SHREVEPORT, La- The Louisiana Fire Department is looking for upgrades with the new city bond proposal vote set for December 11th.
The Fire Department would like to use its potential $29 million allotment to renovate and relocate multiple fire stations across the city.
Also, one of their more pressing needs is for new fire trucks. 62% of their fleet is at the age where they are supposed to be placed in reserve. Instead, many of these vehicles are still being used at full capacity.
Interim Fire Chief John Lane says that maintenance is not the issue, but age and the frequency of calls are to blame. Shreveport Fire went on over 44,000 calls just last year.
Their old trucks and equipment have a hard time handling the strain.
Also, multiple stations are in need of upgrades. KTBS toured the inside of Fire Station 14 on Greenwood Road. Inside were cramped work areas.
On top of that, it was built before women were a part of the force. So, there's only one set of showers for the whole crew.