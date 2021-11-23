SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department is looking for upgrades with the new city bond proposal vote set for Dec. 11.
The fire department would like to use its potential $29 million allotment to renovate and relocate multiple fire stations across the city.
Also, one of their more pressing needs is for new fire trucks. The city said 62% of their fleet is at the age where they are supposed to be placed in reserve. Instead, many of these vehicles are still being used at full capacity.
Fire Chief John Lane says maintenance is not the issue, but age and the frequency of calls are to blame. Firefighters responded to over 44,000 calls last year.
Their old trucks and equipment have a hard time handling the strain.
Also, multiple stations need upgrades. KTBS toured the inside of Fire Station 14 on Greenwood Road. Inside were cramped work areas.
On top of that, it was built before women were a part of the force. So, there's only one set of showers for the whole crew.