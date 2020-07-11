Shreveport Fire Department investigating early-morning fire at Captain D's

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning fire at a local seafood restaurant.
Just after 3:30 A.M. Saturday morning, SFD was dispatched to reports of a possible commercial building fire in the 7700-block of Youree Drive.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered smoke and flames visible from the rear kitchen area of the Captain D's seafood restaurant
More than 11 fire units and 30 firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control within twenty minutes.
No one was inside of the building when the fire initially started but the restaurant did suffer heavy smoke damage.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury to his arm and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.