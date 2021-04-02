SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport fire investigators are investigating a Friday morning house fire in Shreveport's St. Vincent neighborhood.
The fire started just after 3:00 am in the 3000 block of Samford Avenue in-between Kings Highway and Glen Oak Place.
Details are limited, but based on video the house appears to be a total lost. No word if anyone was inside the house at the time.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.