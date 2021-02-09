SHREVEPORT, La. -- Since Shreveport voters rejected a bond proposal in 2019 -- and the next bond plan fell through -- the city found a bargain on a couple of used fire trucks to help the department.
The first of two fire trucks retired from Bossier City is in a bay at the Shreveport Fire Department's maintenance facility. The trucks are 2007 and 2008 models. Chief Scott Wolverton says both have about 45,000 miles.
"The mileage on these trucks, the wear and tear, is really hardly not any at all compared to what our Shreveport trucks have," Wolverton says.
"Our newest trucks have more miles than this truck has," Wolverton continued, standing beside the truck that's in to get a tune-up and its SFD markings before going into service in Shreveport.
The purchase of the trucks began with a chance meeting between Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher and Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone at a restaurant. Boucher says Zagone mentioned that his department was retiring two of its trucks. So Boucher says he got Shreveport's Chief Wolverton involved, along with the administrations of both cities to make a deal.
Boucher announced the plan at a meeting of Caddo Republicans recently.
"We are now purchasing two of Bossier's retired fire trucks at $45,000 apiece, which saved the citizens over $400,000 apiece. So a total of $800,000 has been saved," Boucher said to applause from the group.
Wolverton says the purchase price for the first truck is the same as its appraised value.
"We had our apparatus committee go view the trucks. Reviewed the maintenance records." Wolverton said. "This truck will probably run another 10 to 12 years," the chief added, calling it a "worthwhile investment."
He says a brand new fire truck is about $550,000.
The trucks were built by Ferrera, which is built to the same specifications by the same company that Shreveport has bought from before. Wolverton says they'll replace 1987 and '88 models that Shreveport will finally get rid of.
Councilman Boucher says the first used truck the city purchased was paid for with money out of last year's budget. The next truck will be purchased with funds that Boucher is pledging from his allotment of $250,000 that each council member is getting to spend as they see fit for city needs.
Chief Wolverton says the department had considered buying used trucks before. While he says, "it's not ideal," this is the first time they've actually done it.