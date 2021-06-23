SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is proud to announce the first of three mentoring days to reach young citizens in the community. The first program will be at Bilberry Park Community Center (1902 Alabama Ave., Shreveport, LA) on Friday, June 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Shreveport Fire Department hopes to reach and mentor as many youth during these presentations. The interactive program will be showing off the skills and techniques used daily by emergency responders. SFD will explain and demonstrate how their core values are used to save lives and property, while building character. The same values and character that guide SFD personnel use can be utilized to make better life choices every day.