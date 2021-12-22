SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department EMS LifeCare membership program is open for enrollment.
Chief Clarence Reese Jr. spoke about the program on KTBS 3 News Midday on Wednesday.
The EMS LifeCare program has been in place since 1990 and is offered by the City of Shreveport to help reduce citizens out-of-pocket cost of emergency ambulance services. The base rate for a single ambulance transport can range from $1,200- $2,000 plus $25 per mile. While EMS LifeCare is not an insurance policy, it acts as a supplement to your insurance policy. For example, most insurance companies only pay a percentage or fixed rate toward an ambulance transport and the remaining balance is sent to the patient. With the EMS LifeCare Membership, all out-of-pocket costs will be removed.
Click here to register.
Membership highlights:
1. The $60 annual membership program helps relieve the burden of expensive ambulance transport to local emergency rooms. EMS LifeCare Membership ONLY applies to emergency transportation to an area hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department. It will not cover non-emergency trips made by other ambulance providers.
2. Your $60 membership in EMS LifeCare will cover you, your spouse, and any unmarried children under age 25 who are enrolled in school and are still living at home, or any other qualified dependents as determined by the IRS and living at the address listed on the application.
3. EMS LifeCare ONLY applies within the city limits of Shreveport. However, if you live outside the city limits, but spend a good deal of time in the city and have the possibility of being transported to an area hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department, you can participate in this membership program.
4. An enrollment form must be completed every year. The annual membership coverage starts when we receive your payment. You will be reminded when your year is close to expiring. PAY ONLINE!!!
5. Revenue created through membership goes directly to the Shreveport Fire Department EMS Division for medical equipment and supplies.