SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters passed a public safety bond in December and now some of your tax dollars are being spent.
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese told KTBS he wants people in Shreveport to know how every penny of the public safety bond is being spent. The Fire Department gets $24.2 million of the $69 million bond.
The department has split the projects into three phases. Right now they are in phase one.
A new fire station will be built at Greenwood and Broadway, replacing an outdated fire station in that area. It's just an empty field now.
But when the new building is up, it will look like the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road and Missouri, which was constructed with funds from bond money received several years ago. It's not open yet, but getting close.
"There's been a lot done on the front end to make sure when the money was released that as it is now that we're prepared to move forward. We have a lot of maintenance issues to a lot of our facilities that will be taking place. Citizens need to keep in mind these fire stations are manned 24/7. They are not like your home where you may leave and go to work, come back later and the home is only being occupied for 16 hours. These fire stations are open non-stop," Reese said.
"If it's for architectural plans, we want you to know how much we had spend on those. Every step of the process we plan on putting in the large pool of money that the fire department has, and as we spend that money we want you to see the pool dwindling down. But we want you to know that those funds are being spent on things that are absolutely necessary for the operation of the city of Shreveport and the Shreveport Fire Department," said Reese.
Much of the other money approved in the public safety bond will go to the Shreveport Police Department, which will be for a new headquarters.