State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, Jr. will recognize the Shreveport Fire Department as the 2016 Louisiana Fire Department of the Year Tuesday.
The award, presented to departments that exemplify dedication and commitment to the communities they serve in the form of fire prevention and suppression, emergency medical response, and training, will be presented during the Shreveport City Council meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“Over 150 years ago the citizens of Shreveport laid a strong foundation upon which to build a community where the safety of their people was the guiding principle,” Browning said in a written statement. “This award acknowledges the sacrifices made in the furtherance of making Shreveport Fire Department a top-tier department in the state.”
Browning noted the Class 1 rating the department holds is evidence that the department is deserving of recognition.
“The Class 1 rating signifies that the Shreveport Fire Department offers superior property fire protection capabilities, which lowers fire insurance costs for businesses and homes alike,” Browning said.