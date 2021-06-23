SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire Chief Scott Wolverton announced Wednesday the first of three mentoring days to reach young citizens in the community.
The first program will be at Bilberry Park Community Center, 1902 Alabama Ave., Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wolverton hopes to reach and mentor as many youth during these presentations. The interactive program will be showing off the skills and techniques used daily by emergency responders.
The program will explain and demonstrate how the core values are used to save lives and property, while building character. The same values and character that guide firefighters use can be utilized to make better life choices every day.