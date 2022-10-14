Sestin Fire

1800 block of Sestin St. (Photoa by Gerry May, KTBS TV)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters Friday are battling a building fire in the 1800 block of Sestin Street off of Texas Avenue.

Sestin fire

Firefighter have pulled a second alarm sending up to 37 units to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
4
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments