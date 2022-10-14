1800 block of Sestin St. (Photoa by Gerry May, KTBS TV)
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters Friday are battling a building fire in the 1800 block of Sestin Street off of Texas Avenue.
Firefighter have pulled a second alarm sending up to 37 units to the scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
