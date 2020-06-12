SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters battled a building fire in the 1500 block of Garden Street Friday afternoon.
The building is an old Shreveport fire station.
Firefighters on the scene said the building was not occupied.
No one was injured.
